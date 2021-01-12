Adam Seger Breaks the Fresh Truffle Paradigm – Makes a Restaurant Luxury Affordable

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a silver lining to this cold, sleety, windy, rainy, pandemic weekend - FRESH Truffles at their lowest price in Decades.

LUSH is selling WHOLE Fresh Extra Class Winter Black Perigord Truffles. Extra Class is the TOP 10% of production and the grade used by Michelin Starred Restaurants around the world. The pandemic has brought the fresh truffle purchase power of the international fine dining scene to a grinding halt. As such, we have NEVER seen truffle prices like this in our lifetime and we are sharing these extraordinary affordable luxuries with you.

These decadently fragrant, highly perishable, enchanting truffles are meant to be enjoyed upon purchase when their aromatics are peaking, making the hot, savory foods they accompany explode with flavor, the savory world’s version of a luscious peach dripping from your lips. We are working with ‘TRUFFLE BOY’ Ian Purkayastha’s Regalis Chicago team www.ianpurkayastha.com to bring fresh truffles to you over the next few week’s of the season’s peak.

Please note a small cut on each truffle. This is an international quality standard cut made upon individual inspection to assure marbling and Perigord cultivar authenticity before leaving Europe. It is the perfect starting point for shaving your truffle with a microplane, parmesan grater, Japanese mandoline or truffle shaver www.regalisfoods.com/products/olive-wood-truffle-slicer

The key is to keep your truffle nestled in and tightly sealed with the imported Italian Arborio Rice in which we hand packed your truffle and then remove to shave on your hot, savory food just before you eat. Then return the rest of your truffle to its Arborio Rice (which will make beautiful Risotto later). It is best to enjoy the rest of your truffle as soon as possible, such as shaved on scrambled Yuppie Hill Farm eggs the next day.

According to Adam Seger of LUSH, the company couldn’t be more excited to add a taste of cheer to the 2020 Christmas season by providing the masses with these one-of-a-kind, decadent truffles: "We have taken this unprecedented time and brought what’s normally limited accessible luxury to be affordable to so many people."

Winter Black Extra Class – top 10% of Fresh Black Perigord Truffles – Grade used by Michelin Starred Restaurants Worldwide. Hand packed in Italian Arborio Rice, LUSH is offering:

https://www.lushwineandspirits.com/products/fresh-burgundy-truffle-1oz-packed-in-italian-arborio-rice

20g/.7oz $48

25g/.9oz $60

28g/1oz $69

35g/1.2oz $85

A VERRY TRUFFLED CHRISTMAS

https://www.lushwineandspirits.com/products/christmas-eve-dinner-pre-sale-2020

https://www.lushwineandspirits.com/products/lush-christmas-pre-sale

Truffled Coq Au Vin To Go!

https://www.lushwineandspirits.com/products/coq-au-vin-grand-mere

Our newest entrée, COQ AU VIN ‘Grand-mère’

AKA SLOW ROASTED IN RED WINE FRENCH GRANDMOTHER STYLE CHICKEN

Half a Chicken slowly braised in red wine with carrots, pearl onions, baby portobello mushrooms, fresh thyme, bay leaf, butter and a touch of freshly grated nutmeg. Accompanied by brown butter mashed Kennebec Potatoes and a sauce worthy of licking your plate clean.

This is available to go, curbside or prepared and refrigerated for you to heat and enjoy at home at your leisure as ‘LUSH out of your oven’.

$22

Add shaved Extra Class Winter Black Perigord Truffles (Evanston kitchen only) for $3 per gram. We recommend 7-10 grams per entrée.

Truffle-Palooza Cooking Kits

Truffle Indulgence Kit $50 includes:

• Curated Recipes + notes on Care of your Truffle

• 100ml Regalis Organic Black Truffle Oil

• 6oz Hand Pulled Fresh Tagliatelle

• Bellwether Farms Fresh Ricotta

• 4oz Shaved 24 Month Parmigiano Reggiano

• Italian Herb Salt-Tellicherry Peppercorn Blend

Pro Truffle Cooking Kit $79

• Curated Recipes + notes on Care of your Truffle

• 100ml Regalis Organic Black Truffle Oil

• 6oz Hand Pulled Fresh Tagliatelle

• Italian Arborio Rice

• 4oz Organic Amish Butter

• 1 Dozen Golden Yolked Yuppie Hill Eggs

• 4oz Shaved 24 Month Parmigiano Reggiano

• Quarter HEWN French Country Loaf

• Bellwether Farms Fresh Ricotta

• 2 Dozen Wild Burgundy Escargot

• Garlic Herb Butter for your snails

• Italian Herb Salt-Tellicherry Peppercorn Blend