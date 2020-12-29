Celeb Luxury Launches Free Color Concierge Service for Consumers

Creator of Color-Depositing Shampoo and Conditioners Makes Salon Professionals Available for Custom Color Consultations

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As salons around the country remained shuttered for the majority of 2020 as a result of Covid-19, professional salon vendors have been forced to operate differently.

South Florida-based Celeb Luxury launched its affiliate program in March, as a response to salon shut downs. “We have professional colorists that were able to pay their rent as a result of recommending our products to their consumers, as they were unable to visit the salons” stated Celeb Luxury CEO, Leland Hirsch. “We are all needing to adjust how we do business moving forward, and Celeb Luxury has taken that a step further in launching our ‘Color Concierge Service.’”

The Celeb Luxury Concierge Service was designed to assist consumers in making their hair color and product decisions, with the absence of salon visits. Leland continued, “At Celeb Luxury, we have Brand Ambassadors from around the globe that serve on our Global Education Team that work with and train salon professionals on our products, and we are now making them available to the general public as well.”

Hair color fade is the predominant problem in hair coloring. Celeb Luxury manufactures semi-permanent hair color depositing shampoos and conditioners that allow the consumer to re-deposit color into fading hair directly in the shower in 2-5 minutes. Celeb Luxury has taken painstaking efforts to formulate products that can be defined as “clean, plant-based beauty” in the very “dirty” category of hair care. The products have no harsh chemicals, and are the only on- shelf that can make the following claims: 100% Vegan, No Gluten, No Sulfates, No PPD, No Parabens, No Mineral Oil, and PETA-Certified/Cruelty Free with no Animal Testing ever. Additionally, all products are formulated at Celeb Luxury’s in-house lab in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The shades range from traditional browns, blondes and reds, to vibrant reds and purples to pastels including silvers and pinks.

Celeb Luxury customers can log onto https://www.celebluxury.com/color-concierge/ to book a live, video appointment with a Celeb Luxury Brand Ambassador, that are world reknown stylists, that will assist the consumer through their product selections and give recommendations. Most appointments can be scheduled within 2 business days. The customer is able to purchase products directly, or through their regular professional stylist’s referral code, which offers exclusive discounts.

Consumers will get “How-To” advice for basic color, or different styles and color combinations. The Brand Ambassadors are also able to address issues like grey coverage, natural hair, multicultural hair, and hair color trends.

About Celeb Luxury http://celebluxury.com

Celeb Luxury was founded by world renown hair colorist, Leland Hirsch, known as “The Hair Color Authority.” Leland was the go-to hair consultant for leading beauty publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and was New Product Developmental Consultant for companies including Redken, Clairol and others for over forty years. In the 1990s, Leland developed the first color-depositing shampoos and conditioners under the ARTec banner, and sold through professional salons, allowing salons/stylists to perfect color and to retail to their clients for home hair color maintenance. ARTec was sold to L’Oreal in 2002. In 2016, Leland applied his proprietary, patented technology to create Celeb Luxury.

Kelly Coughlin Celeb Luxury 954-294-9135 kcoughlin@celebluxury.com