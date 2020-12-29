Public Information Meeting for Mansfield Reconstruction Project: Route 6 and Main Street

​Montoursville, PA – A virtual public meeting for the Mansfield Reconstruction Project will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., which can be found by searching for “Mansfield PennDOT Project” in your web browser.

Officials will provide an overview of the project design and solicit feedback for the proposed improvements. The project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase with construction currently anticipated to begin in 2024. The purpose of the project is to improve the roadway on Route 6 (Wellsboro Street/Sullivan Street) from the Tioga River Bridge to Swan Street and on Route 2005 (Main Street) from E. Main Street to Decker Street through the Borough of Mansfield. The total project length is approximately 1.3 miles.

Complete reconstruction of the roadway is anticipated for the limit of work on SR 6 and Main Street. There will be portions of the roadway that will be resurfaced. Other work is expected to include upgrading the drainage system, new curbing and curb ramps, intersection improvements at Route 6/Main Street and Route6/Academy Street, utility relocations, and updating signing and pavement markings along the corridors. The project is planned to be constructed in phases in order to minimize impacts to residents & businesses adjacent to the roadway as well as motorists travelling through Mansfield Borough.

For more information on the project visit Mansfield PennDOT Project on the www.penndot.gov/District3 website. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can review the meeting materials and provide input by completing a questionnaire either on the project website or at the Mansfield Borough Office (14 S. Main St, Mansfield, PA 16933) during normal business hours between January 15, 2021 and February 19, 2021. Project Contact Email: MainStreetMansfield@pa.gov

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###