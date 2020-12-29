Six Maine Educators Named in Boston Globe’s Fenway Bowl Honor Roll

The Fenway Bowl has named several outstanding people in the field of education in New England, and we are proud to say that 6 Maine educators have made the list!

In partnership with Cross Insurance, Samuel Adams, and Boston Globe Media, Fenway Bowl checked in with schools and associations across New England seeking the names and stories of educators, college professors, school administrators and staff members who are making a big impact in their community.

Congratulations to the 6 educators in Maine who were named as part of this wonderful recognition:

Michael Davis Principal Walton Elementary School, Auburn, ME

Melissa Guerrette NBCT, 5th grade teacher Oxford Elementary School

Bill Tracy Principal Hampden Academy

Jennifer McGee Principal Atwood Primary School

Dr. Flynn Ross Chair, Teacher Education Dept. University of Southern Maine

Alison Babb-Brott Grade 2 teacher St. George School

A huge THANK YOU to all of Maine’s educators, administrators, and staff members who work hard everyday to ensure that students and communities throughout Maine have support, resources, and opportunities to learn and grow. The Maine Department of Education appreciates everything that you do!