Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Comedian & Talk Show Joke Writer Gabe Abelson this Wednesday on Hooking From Home

Gabe was only the head writer for Letterman for years. I told my dad it only took me one year of working with him to agree to do things his way. That's how stubborn I am!”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomes stand-up comedian and acclaimed talk show joke writer, Gabe Abelson, on the Hooking From Home podcast this Wednesday, December 30 on YouTube at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
"I have been working with Gabe for about a year. I met him at Flappers when I took a class on Writing for Late Night,” says Tokyo. “I thought it was a class for pitching yourself to Late Night, but I found out quick that it was for writing jokes for people like Colbert, Leno and Maher. Gabe was only the head writer for Letterman for years. I told my dad it only took me one year of working with him to agree to do things his way. That's how stubborn I am!"
About Tokyo Kuntpunch:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
Publicist: Lainie Speiser, 201-920-2777; misslainie2@gmail.com
