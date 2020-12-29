Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating SolarWinds Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SWI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of SolarWinds Corporation (“SolarWinds”) (NYSE: SWI) breached their fiduciary duties to SolarWinds and its shareholders. If you are a SolarWinds shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether SolarWinds’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage SolarWinds in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to SolarWinds, and whether SolarWinds has suffered damages as a result.

On December 13, 2020, SolarWinds disclosed that its Orion monitoring products may have been implicated in alleged hacks of governmental email traffic by the Russian Federation.

What You Can Do

If you are a SolarWinds shareholder, you may have legal claims against SolarWinds’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

