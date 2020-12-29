Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for January

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Original Series

Insomnia (January 1st), Each year strangers from around the globe are forced to play a deadly game in a major city while a secret group of billionaires and oligarchs gamble on their fates. This time, the 10th anniversary of the game, 20 contestants must kill or be killed on the streets of Moscow until only one is left standing. Time is critical as they have also been injected with a poison - if they fall asleep, they die. The winner gets the antidote and a new life.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive Features

Black Water: Abyss (January 21st), Deep in the forests of Australia, a group of friends explore a remote cave system when a tropical storm hits. As rising flood waters trap them deep below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness – killer crocodiles.

Traitor (January 1st), When straight arrow FBI agent Roy Clayton heads up the investigation into a dangerous international conspiracy, all clues seem to lead back to former U.S. Special Operations officer, Samir Horn.

The Last Witch Hunter (January 1st), The last witch hunter is all that stands between humanity and the combined forces of the most horrifying witches in history.

New Crackle Channels for January

Intense Competition Channel (January 1st), If your New Year's resolution was to come out on top at all costs, then this channel is for you! Start your year with the adrenaline shots of the Crackle Original series, Insomnia, the Crackle Original series Heroes of Lucha Libre, the historically awesome Jurassic Games, and the Emmy Award nominated Hell’s Kitchen.

Fantasy Channel (January 1st), Ring in the New Year by escaping your worries into a world of Fantasy. Sword and sorcery, witches and warlocks await! Let these Crackle hits cast a spell on you with The Last Witch Hunter, Merlin, The Phantom, and The Last Dragonslayer.

Absolutely Swamped Channel (January 21st), Scale back your worries this year by catching a glimpse of what real trouble looks like. These reptiles would love to welcome you in and have you over for dinner with the Crackle exclusive Black Water Abyss, Lake Placid 2, Crocodile, and the Crackle Original series, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life.

Spy Channel (January 1st), Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean Big Brother’s NOT watching you! Watch him on this dangerously exciting Crackle channel with the hits, Traitor, I Spy, The Experts, and The Infiltrator.

Sitcoms Channel (January 1st), Start your New Year off on the right foot with TONS of laughter from your favorite classic TV series. Try not to bust that holiday gut as you howl to the antics of Who’s The Boss?, What’s Happening, Sanford, and 3rd Rock From the Sun.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in December

I Spy (January 1st), A super-powerful experimental spy plane is stolen by an evil arms dealer and is about to be handed over to an international terrorist. The U.S. government drafts an egotistical boxing star (Eddie Murphy) to join a suave special agent (Owen Wilson) on a dangerous top-secret mission to get the plane back.

Black Books (January 1st), Bernard Black runs a book shop, though his customer service skills leave something to be desired. He hires Manny as an employee. Fran runs the shop next door. Between the three of them many adventures ensue.

Breakin’ All the Rules (January 1st), After being dumped by his fiancée, a man (Jamie Foxx) pens a "how to" book on breaking up and becomes a best-selling author.

Almost Famous (January 1st), A high-school boy is given the chance to write a story for Rolling Stone Magazine about an up-and-coming rock band as he accompanies it on their concert tour.

Striking Distance (January 1st), A maverick cop (Bruce Willis) finds himself at odds with his new partner as he skirts around the system and defies his uncle, his father's successor as the Chief of Homicide.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (January 1st), When a kingpin threatens New York City, a news reporter finds a quad of mutants which makes an alliance to unravel Shredder's plan as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Attack the Block (January 1st), From the producers of Shaun of the Dead, ATTACK THE BLOCK is a fast, funny, frightening action adventure movie that pits a teen street gang against an invasion of savage alien monsters. It turns a London housing project into a sci-fi battleground, the low-income apartment complex into a fortress under siege. And it turns a crazy mix of tough street kids into a team of heroes. It’s inner city versus outer space and it’s going to explode.

The 6th Day (January 1st), When Adam Gibson (Arnold Schwarzenegger), an old-fashioned family man and decorated fighter pilot in what was known as the Rainforest War, comes home one night to discover that his life has been stolen by a clone, his perfect existence is erased.

Peep Show (January 1st), Mark and Jez are a couple of 20-something roommates who have nothing in common - except for the fact that their lives are anything but normal. Mayhem ensues as the pair strive to cope with day-to-day life.

