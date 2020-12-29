Organic Packaged Food Industry SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Packaged Food Industry
Description
This report studies the global market size of Organic Packaged Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Packaged Food in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Organic Packaged Food market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Organic packaged foods are certified food products, which are made using raw materials obtained through organic farming. Organic farming is a specialized farming practice that utilizes sustainable farming methods with natural and biological procedures and raw materials. Pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals are not used in the production process.
Private label organic food products having low carbon footprint, unique selling points, of high quality and high nutrition values, that are traceable and contain transparency in the value chain, and that are customized for German consumers will have high growth potential in the market. Consumers prefer to buy private label products as they are deemed to offer high value for money and they are cost-effective compared to branded labels.
In 2017, the global Organic Packaged Food market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Packaged Food market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Organic Packaged Food include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Organic Packaged Food include
Amy's Kitchen
Nature's Path Food
Organic Valley
The Hain Celestial Group
AMCON Distributing
Albert's organic
General Mills
Organic Farm Foods
EVOL Foods
Kellogg
Newman's Own
Organic Valley of Farmers
WhiteWave Foods
Bgreen Food
Campbell
Market Size Split by Type
Grain
Edible oil
Vegetables & Fruits
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Daily Diet
Nutrition
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Packaged Food Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Grain
1.4.3 Edible oil
1.4.4 Vegetables & Fruits
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Organic Packaged Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Daily Diet
1.5.3 Nutrition
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
....
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Amy's Kitchen
11.1.1 Amy's Kitchen Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Organic Packaged Food
11.1.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Nature's Path Food
11.2.1 Nature's Path Food Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Organic Packaged Food
11.2.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Organic Valley
11.3.1 Organic Valley Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Organic Packaged Food
11.3.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 The Hain Celestial Group
11.4.1 The Hain Celestial Group Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Organic Packaged Food
11.4.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 AMCON Distributing
11.5.1 AMCON Distributing Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Organic Packaged Food
11.5.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Albert's organic
11.6.1 Albert's organic Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Organic Packaged Food
11.6.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 General Mills
11.7.1 General Mills Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Organic Packaged Food
11.7.4 Organic Packaged Food Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Organic Farm Foods
11.9 EVOL Foods
11.10 Kellogg
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Newman's Own
11.12 Organic Valley of Farmers
11.13 WhiteWave Foods
11.14 Bgreen Food
11.15 Campbell
