Hydrazine Hydrate Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025

This report studies the hydrazine hydrate market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the hydrazine hydrate market by product type and applications/end industries.



Due to increasing downstream demand, global hydrazine hydrate production varied from 137182 Ton in 2013 to 148616 Ton in 2017, with an average increase rate of 2.02%. In the future, we predict that this trend will continue. By 2024, global production may be 187381 ton.

The major players in global hydrazine hydrate market include

Tianyuan Group

Otsuka-MGC Chemical

Chongqing Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Risheng Shiye

Lanxess

Arkema

Arch Chemicals Material (Lonza)

Yaxing Chemical

HPL Additives

Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Hydrazine Hydrate in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

USA

Europe

China

Japan

On the basis of product, the hydrazine hydrate market is primarily split into

100% Hydrazine Hydrate

80% ~100% Hydrazine Hydrate

＜80% Hydrazine Hydrate

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Blowing Agents

Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Chemicals

Water Treatment

Other

