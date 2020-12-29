Corrugated Packaging Industry SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2025

Corrugated Packaging -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Description

This report researches the worldwide Corrugated Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Corrugated Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Corrugated packaging market includes secondary shipping corrugated boxes, primary corrugated boxes, and corrugated retail display stands, which are used for packing non-durable goods, durable goods, food and beverages, and non-food and non-manufacturing items (in wholesale trade and retail trade services).

Increasing preference for economical, eco-friendly, and light weight packaging by end-users such as electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food and beverages sectors, will remain a major factor driving the growth of corrugated packaging market through 2026. The flourishing Ecommerce sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in escalating adoption of corrugated packaging. Furthermore, corrugated board is an eco-friendly packaging material, comprised of recyclable materials like used cardboard carton and old newspapers. Moreover, corrugated cardboard is often produced without the use of dyes or bleaches, thereby reducing its footprint and level of recyclability.

Global Corrugated Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Corrugated Packaging.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Corrugated Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Corrugated Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DS Smith Packaging

Packaging

International Paper

Menasha

Corrugated Container

Atlantic Corrugated Box

Wisconsin Packaging

Arabian Packaging

Cascades

Klabin

GWP

Mondi

TGI Packaging

Georgia-Pacific

Smurfit Kappa

Westrock

Rengo

Saica

Pratt Industries

Oji Holdings

Corrugated Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Single Wall Board

Single Face Board

Double Wall Board

Triple Wall Board

Corrugated Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Home Care Products

Personal Care Products

Ecommerce

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Corrugated Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

Global Corrugated Packaging Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Corrugated Packaging Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Wall Board

1.4.3 Single Face Board

1.4.4 Double Wall Board

1.4.5 Triple Wall Board

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.4 Home Care Products

1.5.5 Personal Care Products

1.5.6 Ecommerce

1.5.7 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.8 Healthcare

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

...

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 DS Smith Packaging

8.1.1 DS Smith Packaging Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Corrugated Packaging

8.1.4 Corrugated Packaging Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Packaging Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Corrugated Packaging

8.2.4 Corrugated Packaging Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 International Paper

8.3.1 International Paper Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Corrugated Packaging

8.3.4 Corrugated Packaging Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Menasha

8.4.1 Menasha Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Corrugated Packaging

8.4.4 Corrugated Packaging Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Corrugated Container

8.5.1 Corrugated Container Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Corrugated Packaging

8.5.4 Corrugated Packaging Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Atlantic Corrugated Box

8.6.1 Atlantic Corrugated Box Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Corrugated Packaging

8.6.4 Corrugated Packaging Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Wisconsin Packaging

8.7.1 Wisconsin Packaging Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Corrugated Packaging

8.7.4 Corrugated Packaging Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Arabian Packaging

8.8.1 Arabian Packaging Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Corrugated Packaging

8.8.4 Corrugated Packaging Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Cascades

8.9.1 Cascades Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Corrugated Packaging

8.9.4 Corrugated Packaging Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Klabin

8.10.1 Klabin Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Corrugated Packaging

8.10.4 Corrugated Packaging Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 GWP

8.12 Mondi

8.13 TGI Packaging

8.14 Georgia-Pacific

8.15 Smurfit Kappa

8.16 Westrock

8.17 Rengo

8.18 Saica

8.19 Pratt Industries

8.20 Oji Holdings

Continued...

