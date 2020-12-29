Women’s Lingerie Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Lingerie Industry

Description

This report studies the global market size of Women's Lingerie in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Women's Lingerie in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Women's Lingerie market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Lingerie is a category of women's clothing including at least undergarments, sleepwear and lightweight robes. The specific choice of the word often is motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring, fashionable or both. Lingerie is made of lightweight, stretchy, smooth, sheer or decorative fabrics such as silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon or (especially and traditionally) lace. These fabrics can be made of natural fibres like silk or cotton or of synthetic fibres like polyester or nylon. 
Bra price has increased year after year, mainly due to the rising raw material prices and labor costs, but the demand has high growth. 
China is the world's largest lingerie producing country, therefore, the various multinational companies eager to enter the Chinese market, also focus on the Chinese market as the main market. Price and service quality war is inevitable; Lingerie competition will be fierce, the big companies have business cost and technical advantages. 

In 2017, the global Women's Lingerie market size was million US$ and is forecast to US$ million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of % from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Women's Lingerie market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Women's Lingerie include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Women's Lingerie include 

Hanesbrands Inc 
Fruit of the Loom 
Jockey International 
Triumph International 
Victoria's Secret 
Wacoal Holdings 
Uniqlo 
CK 
Calida 
Aimer Group 
Mani Form 
Embry Form 
Sunflora 
Gracewell 
Gujin 
Jialishi 
Farmanl 
Hoplun Group 
Sunny Group 
Cosmo-lady 
Essentie 
Tiova 
Venies 
Oleno Group 
Ordifen 
Audrey 
Miiow

Market Size Split by Type 
Bra 
Knickers and Panties 
Lounge Wear 
Shape Wear 
Other 

Market Size Split by Application 
Online Stores 
Store Front

Market size split by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
...

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Women's Lingerie market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Women's Lingerie market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Women's Lingerie manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. 
To analyze the Women's Lingerie with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. 
To project the value and volume of Women's Lingerie submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.


Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Women's Lingerie Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Women's Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Bra 
1.4.3 Knickers and Panties 
1.4.4 Lounge Wear 
1.4.5 Shape Wear 
1.4.6 Other 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Women's Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Online Stores 
1.5.3 Store Front 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
....

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Hanesbrands Inc 
11.1.1 Hanesbrands Inc Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Description 
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie 
11.1.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description 
11.1.5 Recent Development 
11.2 Fruit of the Loom 
11.2.1 Fruit of the Loom Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Description 
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie 
11.2.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description 
11.2.5 Recent Development 
11.3 Jockey International 
11.3.1 Jockey International Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Description 
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie 
11.3.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description 
11.3.5 Recent Development 
11.4 Triumph International 
11.4.1 Triumph International Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Description 
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie 
11.4.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description 
11.4.5 Recent Development 
11.5 Victoria's Secret 
11.5.1 Victoria's Secret Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Description 
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie 
11.5.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description 
11.5.5 Recent Development 
11.6 Wacoal Holdings 
11.6.1 Wacoal Holdings Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Description 
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie 
11.6.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description 
11.6.5 Recent Development 
11.7 Uniqlo 
11.7.1 Uniqlo Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Description 
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie 
11.7.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description 
11.7.5 Recent Development 
11.8 CK 
11.9 Calida 
11.10 Aimer Group 
11.10.5 Recent Development 
11.11 Mani Form 
11.12 Embry Form 
11.13 Sunflora 
11.14 Gracewell 
11.15 Gujin 
11.16 Jialishi 
11.17 Farmanl 
11.18 Hoplun Group 
11.19 Sunny Group 
11.20 Cosmo-lady 
11.21 Essentie 
11.22 Tiova 
11.23 Venies 
11.24 Oleno Group 
11.25 Ordifen 
11.26 Audrey 
11.27 Miiow

Continued...                       

 

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Beauty & Hair Care


wiseguyreports

