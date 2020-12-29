Women’s Lingerie Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2020
Description
This report studies the global market size of Women's Lingerie in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Women's Lingerie in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Women's Lingerie market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Lingerie is a category of women's clothing including at least undergarments, sleepwear and lightweight robes. The specific choice of the word often is motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring, fashionable or both. Lingerie is made of lightweight, stretchy, smooth, sheer or decorative fabrics such as silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon or (especially and traditionally) lace. These fabrics can be made of natural fibres like silk or cotton or of synthetic fibres like polyester or nylon.
Bra price has increased year after year, mainly due to the rising raw material prices and labor costs, but the demand has high growth.
China is the world's largest lingerie producing country, therefore, the various multinational companies eager to enter the Chinese market, also focus on the Chinese market as the main market. Price and service quality war is inevitable; Lingerie competition will be fierce, the big companies have business cost and technical advantages.
In 2017, the global Women's Lingerie market size was million US$ and is forecast to US$ million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of % from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Women's Lingerie market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Women's Lingerie include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Women's Lingerie include
Hanesbrands Inc
Fruit of the Loom
Jockey International
Triumph International
Victoria's Secret
Wacoal Holdings
Uniqlo
CK
Calida
Aimer Group
Mani Form
Embry Form
Sunflora
Gracewell
Gujin
Jialishi
Farmanl
Hoplun Group
Sunny Group
Cosmo-lady
Essentie
Tiova
Venies
Oleno Group
Ordifen
Audrey
Miiow
Market Size Split by Type
Bra
Knickers and Panties
Lounge Wear
Shape Wear
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Online Stores
Store Front
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
...
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Women's Lingerie market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Women's Lingerie market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Women's Lingerie manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Women's Lingerie with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Women's Lingerie submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
