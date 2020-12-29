Women’s Lingerie Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Women’s Lingerie -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Women's Lingerie Industry

Description

This report studies the global market size of Women's Lingerie in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Women's Lingerie in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Women's Lingerie market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Lingerie is a category of women's clothing including at least undergarments, sleepwear and lightweight robes. The specific choice of the word often is motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring, fashionable or both. Lingerie is made of lightweight, stretchy, smooth, sheer or decorative fabrics such as silk, satin, Lycra, charmeuse, chiffon or (especially and traditionally) lace. These fabrics can be made of natural fibres like silk or cotton or of synthetic fibres like polyester or nylon.

Bra price has increased year after year, mainly due to the rising raw material prices and labor costs, but the demand has high growth.

China is the world's largest lingerie producing country, therefore, the various multinational companies eager to enter the Chinese market, also focus on the Chinese market as the main market. Price and service quality war is inevitable; Lingerie competition will be fierce, the big companies have business cost and technical advantages.

In 2017, the global Women's Lingerie market size was million US$ and is forecast to US$ million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of % from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Women's Lingerie market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Women's Lingerie include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Women's Lingerie include

Hanesbrands Inc

Fruit of the Loom

Jockey International

Triumph International

Victoria's Secret

Wacoal Holdings

Uniqlo

CK

Calida

Aimer Group

Mani Form

Embry Form

Sunflora

Gracewell

Gujin

Jialishi

Farmanl

Hoplun Group

Sunny Group

Cosmo-lady

Essentie

Tiova

Venies

Oleno Group

Ordifen

Audrey

Miiow

Market Size Split by Type

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Online Stores

Store Front

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

...

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Women's Lingerie market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Women's Lingerie market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Women's Lingerie manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Women's Lingerie with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Women's Lingerie submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Women's Lingerie Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Women's Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bra

1.4.3 Knickers and Panties

1.4.4 Lounge Wear

1.4.5 Shape Wear

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Women's Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Online Stores

1.5.3 Store Front

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

....

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hanesbrands Inc

11.1.1 Hanesbrands Inc Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie

11.1.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Fruit of the Loom

11.2.1 Fruit of the Loom Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie

11.2.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Jockey International

11.3.1 Jockey International Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie

11.3.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Triumph International

11.4.1 Triumph International Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie

11.4.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Victoria's Secret

11.5.1 Victoria's Secret Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie

11.5.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Wacoal Holdings

11.6.1 Wacoal Holdings Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie

11.6.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Uniqlo

11.7.1 Uniqlo Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Women's Lingerie

11.7.4 Women's Lingerie Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 CK

11.9 Calida

11.10 Aimer Group

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Mani Form

11.12 Embry Form

11.13 Sunflora

11.14 Gracewell

11.15 Gujin

11.16 Jialishi

11.17 Farmanl

11.18 Hoplun Group

11.19 Sunny Group

11.20 Cosmo-lady

11.21 Essentie

11.22 Tiova

11.23 Venies

11.24 Oleno Group

11.25 Ordifen

11.26 Audrey

11.27 Miiow

Continued...

