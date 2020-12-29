Global Wireless Earphone Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Global Wireless Earphone Market

Earphones are hardware components that are used for listening to the audio output form devices. These have buds that have audio drivers that are placed into the ears. The wireless variants are the new technological revolutions in the consumer electronics market. The stereo earbuds use technology such as Bluetooth to connect the devices and transmit the audio signal using radio waves and may also have an in-built microphone. The Bluetooth compatibility that is nowadays available on all the devices such as music players and smartphones has made wireless earphones the new rage among all music lovers.

With the newer technological developments like noise-cancellation and multiple-connect, coupled with the growing consumption of devices such as smartphones, laptops, and music players, the market for wireless earphones holds a lot of growth opportunities. Becoming an indispensable accessory used with all smart devices, this segment of consumer electronics is set to take over the market in the coming years. With the absence of a wire and the problem of tangled wires, these devices make for a hassle-free convenient use. Ideal for even rigorous workouts and use in public spaces, these are also the preferred accessory with professionals such as DJs, audio engineers, and pilots.

The global market for wireless earphones has been studied by the report on the basis of the market information taken from the years 2014 to 2019. The market trends and the factors affecting the market dynamics have also been considered to give the market forecast up to the year 2025. The company-level analysis of the key manufacturers covers the production and capacity, price, and revenue analysis while giving the market concentration degree. The marketing channels including direct and indirect marketing and the consumer base have been considered in the market data collected.

Market Segmentation

The market segments of the global wireless earphones market as given by the report based on the type and application have been covered in a comparative study. The report studies the production, growth rate and consumption in each of the segments.

The market split based on the product type:

• RF Wireless Earphone – these headphones make use of radio frequency communication and 2.4 GHz range commonly. The reception range is nearly 100 feet.

• IR Wireless Earphone - use infrared technology that use transmitters and receivers and need a line of sight communication.

The segments by application are:

• Music & Entertainment - used by listeners as well as professionals and musicians.

• Sports & Fitness - used by athletes and sports enthusiasts and have a sturdier and rugged sporty design.

• Gaming & Virtual Reality - these are designed to give an immersive gaming experience.

• Others

Regional Analysis

The global wireless earphones market is divided into different market regions to study the breakdown data in a comprehensive manner. The different market regions that are discussed in the report include North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. With the key players in each of these regions include in this section of the report the data regarding the consumption and production (in K units) and the revenue and market size (US$ million) have been given for each of the regions. The trends and recent developments for each of the market segments in each of the above key regions have been mentioned.

Industry News

LG with the latest innovative move in the wireless earphones segment has come up with a germ-killing case for the earbuds. The company's first pair of true wireless pair of earphones, the Tone+ Free, has an in-built UV light into the charging case. The company claims the light will disinfect the Bluetooth headphones anytime you store them to charge.

