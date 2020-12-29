Paint Robots Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Paint Robots Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Paint Robots Market

The latest report by QYResearch group states that the global paint robots market is expected to grow well in the years to come. This report also elaborates on various trends prevalent in the market and its growth and restraining factors. Industrial paint robots have been used for a long time in automotive paint applications. The early paint robots were hydraulic versions which are still used today but are of inferior quality and safety as compared to the latest electronic offerings. The recent robots are accurate and provide results with uniform film builds and exact thicknesses.

The demand rise in the automotive industry drives the painting robots market, as these robots defeat the requirement of highly skilled painters which in turn eliminate the risks of inefficient painting. Greater rate of accuracy in painting of huge components within optimized time is possible due to reliability, capability and precision of the program which is a major factor in the growth of the global paint robots market. Also, there is a high customization factor associated with the paint robots which make it even more desirable. There are various factors that hamper the growth of the global paint robots market as well such as high product and installation cost which make it less affordable and hence, would have reduced reach among small and medium sized business enterprises.

Market Segmentation:

The global paint robots market is segmented on the basis of type, industry end users and application. The market is segmented on the basis of type as floor mounted, ceiling mounted and rail mounted. The paint robots market is also segmented by industry end users as automotive, machinery and equipment, aerospace and defense and others. The paint robots market is also segmented by application as interior painting and exterior painting. Currently, the interior painting segment of the global paint robots market is leading segment.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global paint robots market is segmented as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. Currently, Asia Pacific has the largest market share in the global paint robots market owing to the growing number of industrial manufacturing companies established in these regions. Also, the North American market is estimated to grow at an above average rate owing to more technological advancements coming up from this region. Coats and paints contain harmful substances and hence, the European Environment Agency (EEA) has introduced stringent regulations that impede the growth of manufacturing base which in turn impede the growth of global paint robots market. Hence, the growth of the market in European markets is expected to be gradual.

Industry News:

October 2019: The 13,000th robot that was manufactured by Durr would be deployed in a new paint shop at General Motors’ plant in Changwon, Korea. This is the first installation of the new third generation Durr robot for GM, and it is part of the company’s biggest order in Korea to date. The EcoRP EO43i robot would be used to paint car interiors at Changwon.

