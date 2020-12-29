Chocolate Wrapping Films Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

A new market study, titled “Chocolate Wrapping Films Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global Chocolate Wrapping Films Market

Chocolate wrapping films are an alternative to paper wrappers that were previously used. Chocolates, sweets, and confectionery, in general, require precision packaging in order to preserve the food items taste, texture, and to increase shelf life and prevent it from reacting to the environment. Wrapping films are used today instead of paper wrappers because they protect the chocolate or confectionery better, and are environment-friendly.

Chocolate wrapping films come in transparent, metallic, or printed designs. Polypropylene films are the most commonly used material for chocolate and candy bar wrappers, sometimes in combination with foil or polyester film. These wrappers are safe, and FDA approved. The purpose of these chocolate wrappers is to prevent the chocolate bar from coming into contact with air and gases in the air, prevent humidity from affecting the taste and texture, and to prevent the heat from melting the chocolate. Chocolate wrapping papers are flexible and can be used to wrap chocolates or candy of different shapes and sizes.

The growth in online shopping and the e-commerce industry has boosted chocolate sales. Confectionery is easily available to consumers, and this, in turn, has increased consumption. Consequently, this increase in chocolate consumption has increased the demand from chocolate wrapping films, increasing market revenue.

Segmentation

This global market report compares key Chocolate Wrapping Film manufacturers in the market by taking into account factors like manufacturing sites, production, capacity, price, revenue (value), ex-factory price, and market share for each manufacturer. The key focus of this report is on the volume and value of the Chocolate Wrapping Film market, segmented at a global level, regional level, and company level. It analyzes the overall Chocolate Wrapping Film market size by analyzing historical data and by predicting future prospects.

The top manufacturers whose data was analyzed are:

1. Multifilm Packaging Corporation

2. Vacmet India

3. Watershed Packaging

4. Taghleef Industries Group

5. Aluflexpack Novi

6. Varipack

7. Innovia Films

8. Sysco Industries

9. Polysack

10. Uflex

11. Mondi Group

12. Swiss Pack U.K

13. Ester Industries

14. Clondalkin Group

This report is further segmented by type:

1. PET

2. PVC

3. BOPP

4. Other

This report is further segmented by application:

1. White Chocolate

2. Dark Chocolate

3. Milk Chocolate

Regional Analysis

This market survey focuses on the production, export and import, and utilization of Chocolate Wrapping Films in the following regional areas:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. China

4. Japan

5. Southeast Asia

6. India

Industry News

Nestle recently launched a new snack bar wrapper that is completely recyclable. This wrapper is made from sustainable coated paper, which is easily recyclable and degrades within six months in a marine environment. Their snack bar range, YES! Bar, will be the first product to be released with this new recyclable wrapper. The material can be implemented through existing machinery and can be used on a high-speed packaging line. Nestle has vowed to make all of their product packaging reusable or recyclable by the year 2025.

