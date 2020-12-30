Empire Plumbing Continues to Earn Glorious Reviews on HomeAdvisor

A local plumbing company increases its number of top reviews on the nation's top digital home service marketplace.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Empire Plumbing announced today that it continues to earn glorious reviews on HomeAdvisor.

"We take it upon ourselves to provide high-quality customer service to ensure that all of our customers are 100 percent satisfied," said Gabe Ruiz, spokesperson for Empire Plumbing, an Ontario, California-based company. "It’s an honor to continue to earn glorious reviews on HomeAdvisor.”

HomeAdvisor is a leading nationwide digital home services marketplace to match homeowners and pre-screened service professionals. HomeAdvisor is an easy way for homeowners to find and connect with trusted home improvement, maintenance, and repair professionals.

Empire Plumbing, which has earned the Elite Service rating on HomeAdvisor for superior customer services, is now a Top-Rated Ontario, CA, Plumber on HomeAdvisor.

“The top rating from HomeAdvisor is a testament to our commitment to our customers and the quality of work we provide,” Ruiz stressed.

Established in 2015, Empire Plumbing's purpose is to make its clients' lives more meaningful through integrity and quality work.

When it comes to plumbing, Ruiz noted that plumbing issues can cause a significant amount of damage to people's homes or businesses, and those costs are only going to make the cost of hiring a qualified, professional plumber in Ontario seem all the more reasonable.

As for the glorious reviews Empire Plumbing has received, one HomeAdvisor customer identified as Diana L. of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., highly recommended the company and its staff.

“Gabe (Ruiz) is super-fast to respond to my situation and came ASAP and resolved the clogging issue right away. Even when the snake broke down, and I offered to pay more for his snake. He kindly refused and said he needed to replace it with a new one anyway. Very honest dealing, we will definitely call him up next time and recommend to all the friends and families.”

A second HomeAdvisor customer, Lois S. of Montclair, Calif., described Empire Plumbing as having outstanding ambassadors.

“Our service representative was very efficient, hard-working, polite, and professional. He cleared two clogs, swapped out one toilet, installed a faucet, changed out a leaking supply line, and made sure that another toilet was in good working order. I would definitely recommend Empire.”

But that’s not all. HomeAdvisor customer Maung T. of Upland, Calif., said Empire Plumbing was, “Very punctual, professional and courteous. They provided a very honest opinion of the issue without exaggeration. They solved the problem in a reasonable amount of time and price.”

For more information, please visit www.empireplumber.com/about and https://www.empireplumber.com/blog.

###

About Empire Plumbing

In operation since 2015, Empire Plumbing operates with integrity and customer services to make each client’s life a little easier, because let’s face it! When you are calling plumbing, it’s not because you’re having the best day! The good and honest folks at Empire Plumbing know this and rush to your aid with trained technicians, free estimates, and quality service. Whether it’s a plumbing emergency, a pressure test, or inspection, Empire is the number to call in the Ontario and Greater Orange area.

Contact Details:

Gabe Ruiz

616 W 5th St

Ontario, CA 91762

United States

Ph:909-559-0968

Source: Empire Plumbing