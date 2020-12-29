My Proud Baby Joins Donation Drive to Support Families
A Partnership With Two Local Non-Profits Aims To Provide Essential ItemsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Proud Baby has joined together with Black Latino Alliance and Compton Advocates to help sponsor a donation drive of essential baby items supporting local parents in need. They are requesting items like diapers, wipes, baby formula, swaddle blankets, and any other item that could benefit struggling families.
In LA County, Black babies are 2-3 times less likely to reach their first birthday than other babies. Studies have also found that in LA County, Black mothers have been dying 4x more than other mothers, and unfortunately this rate is trending up. One of the leading causes of both of these startling mortality rates is stress on the mother and baby during and after their pregnancy. The efforts by the companies and organizations hosting this donation drive hope to relive a portion of this stress on black mothers, babies, and families.
Due to the pandemic, this donation drive is being hosted both in person and virtually. Those willing to donate are encourage to shop with one of the event sponsors and have the donation shipped directly to Black Latino Alliance.
“This year has been hard on so many families. I’m so happy to join these amazing organizations to bring some relief and help to those families who need it” says Angelou Masters, Owner at My Proud Baby. This is the first donation drive that the company has sponsored.
How to Donate with My Proud Baby:
1.Find the item you would like to donate on www.MyProudBaby.com .
2.Use code "donate" for 20% off of your purchase.
3.Enter the shipping information below when checking out to ship the order directly to BL Alliance:
The Alliance BL
30 North Raymond Avenue Suite 411
Pasadena, CA 91103
The essential baby item donation drive ends January 31, 2021. For more Information please check out the official Eventbrite event page for the donation.
About My Proud Baby: My Proud Baby was started in 2019 and believes that it is important for babies to see themselves represented in the world around them. They celebrate the heritage and culture surrounding minority babies and bring to the forefront the things that make families unique. Their products are mostly baby swaddle blankets that feature their unique patterns and designs. Their online network also includes a parenting blog and facebook group where parents of black children can get relevant parenting information, share tips, and engage in progressive conversation.
