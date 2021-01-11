Bobcat Carpet & Fabric Care, Acclaimed Carpet Company, Debuts its Famous “All Gone” Carpet and Fabric Spotter Online

“All Gone” Carpet & Fabric Spotter is now available on the web: https://buyallgone.com/

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 42 years of caring for some of the finest Carpet, rugs and textiles in homes around Southern California, Al and Vickie Casas, owners of Bobcat Carpet & Fabric Care, have chosen to bring their unrivaled “All Gone” Carpet and Fabric Spotter to the internet. This is the same phenomenal spot cleaner Bobcat’s expert cleaning crews use to remove spots and stains from client’s textiles and each client is given a small bottle with every job to assist with spot treatment in between professional cleanings.

"With the COVID 19 shutdown, clients have been eager to perform small spot cleaning on their own more frequently without the cost and intrusion of workmen in their homes. We wanted to make it easier for clients to shop online," states Al Casas. " 'All-Gone' was developed many years ago in response to our clients' needs for a safe and effective carpet & fabric spotter. We understand professional textile cleaning is a luxury service so it was important to us for our clients to have a product that could be used to treat and remove stains on their own.”

"At the time, there was nothing on the market that we could recommend to our clients that was safe for all materials, was an effective spot remover, and didn’t cause re-soiling in the areas it was used. In turn 'All Gone' was created," concludes Al Casas.

“All Gone” Carpet & Fabric Spotter is now available on the web here: https://buyallgone.com/. “All Gone” will also still be available for pick up at Bobcat Carpet & Fabric Care's main location:

Bobcat Carpet & Fabric Care

11630 Tennessee Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90064

310 478-4438

Al Casas has been a leader in the carpet and textile cleaning business for more than 40 years. He started Bobcat Carpet & Fabric Care in 1977 along with his partner Vickie Casas. Al was one of the first Senior Certified Carpet inspectors in the country. He currently holds certifications from IICRC, RIA, IAQA, FCITS, AFS, and the State of California, and continues to inspect textiles of all types for various industries. He is also certified as a CRS, CFS, Founding member of ARCS, member of AATCC and NFPA