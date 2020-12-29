Advanced Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19 Impact | Industry Trends & Analysis 2027
The global advanced packaging market was valued at $29.42 billion in 2019 and to hit $64.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Advanced Packaging Market by Type (Flip Chip CSP, Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array, Wafer Level CSP, 2.5D/3D, Fan-Out WLP, and Others), and End Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."
The report provides a detailed study of the global Advanced Packaging Market covering a number of important aspects such as current market scenario, estimates, top investment pockets, recent trends, changing dynamics, and vibrant forces of the industry from 2020 to 2027 to identify the underlying opportunities. The report gives much focus on the prospects that may transpire in the near future and provide a significant boost to the overall market growth.
The report also covers the drivers that are playing a substantial role in fueling the market growth. At the same time, restraining factors that are expected to obstruct or hold the growth of the industry are also presented by our expert analysts in order to provide the key market players with a detailed scenario of the future threats in advance.
The report offers exhaustive and thorough insights into each of the prominent end user domains along with actual forecasts till the year 2027. In-depth study of the market size and its detailed segmentation help determine the prevalent Advanced Packaging Market opportunities. The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue waves in the market. The leading market players in the industry are profiled, and their adopted slants & strategies are analyzed meticulously, which predict the competitive outlook of the Advanced Packaging Market.
Regions that are covered in the market report include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report presents a detailed scenario of the market in each province.
Some ruling enterprises in the global Advanced Packaging Market are examined in the report along with the citation of product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more.
The players operating in the global Advanced Packaging Market include Amkor Technology, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, IBM, Microchip Technology, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, and Analog Devices.
Moreover, Porter’s five forces analytical pattern exhibits the assertiveness of the market by assessing several parameters including threats of alternatives, strength of the suppliers, and choice of the buyers operating in the industry.
Key Benefits:
1. The market report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the value chain, changing market trends, major segments, Porter’s Five Forces study, business performance of the leading market players, and competitive landscape in a number of regions across the globe.
2. Porter’s Five Forces analysis focuses on the detailed breakdown of the report highlighting the growing segments that help industrialists come up with useful tactics & approaches to capitalize on the profitable sections.
3. Key investment pockets and current market setups are underlined in the research.
4. The Advanced Packaging Market report covers the major states in each province and highlights their revenue contribution as well.
5. Last but not the least; the market report also doles out a demonstration of the active industry leaders.
Highlights of the Report:
1. Detailed and exhaustive evaluation of the Advanced Packaging Market.
2. Accrued revenues from each segment of the market by from 2020 to 2027.
3. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the industry.
4. Approaches embraced by the key market players.
5. Provinces that would create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.
6. Current scope and trends of the Advanced Packaging Market.
Advanced Packaging Market Segmentation
By Type
• Flip Chip CSP
• Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array
• Wafer Level CSP
• 2.5D/3D
• Fan Out WLP
• Others
o Thin Quad Flat Packages
o Flip-Chip Package-in-Package
o Embedded Die
o Others
By End Use
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Healthcare
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others
o Oil & Gas
o Paper & Pulp
o Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
India Optical
