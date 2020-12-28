12/28/20-WAIKῙKῙ-DIAMOND HEAD SHORELINE FISHERIES MANAGEMENT AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING FOR ONE YEAR STARTING JAN. 1, 2021

For Immediate News Release: December 28, 2020

WAIKῙKῙ-DIAMOND HEAD SHORELINE FISHERIES MANAGEMENT AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING FOR ONE YEAR STARTING JAN. 1, 2021

(Honolulu) – The Waikīkī-Diamond Head Shoreline Fisheries Management Area (SFMA), O‘ahu, will be closed to fishing for one year, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

The SFMA encompasses the nearshore waters between the ‘Ewa wall of the Waikīkī War Memorial Natatorium and the Diamond Head Lighthouse, from the high-water mark on shore to a minimum seaward distance of 500 yards, or to the edge of the fringing reef if one occurs beyond 500 yards. The area is closed to fishing during odd-numbered years.

Fishing is not allowed at any time in the adjacent Waikīkī Marine Life Conservation District (MLCD), which extends from the ‘Ewa wall of the Natatorium to the Kapahulu groin (jetty).

The periodic closure of Waikiki-Diamond Head SFMA to fishing is intended to give fish a break from fishing pressure. The Waikīkī-Diamond Head is the only area in the state where this management approach is used.

Copies of statewide fishing regulations are available at local fishing supply stores and on the DAR web site.

To report violations of any fishing regulation, please call the DLNR enforcement hotline at (808) 643-DLNR (643-3567).

