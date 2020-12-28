Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on House-Passed Legislation to Increase Economic Impact Payments to Families

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed legislation to increase the amount of the economic impact payments from $600 to $2,000:

“The House has now passed legislation to increase the amount of the economic impact payments from $600 to $2,000.  The Democratic-led House has worked responsibly and tirelessly from the beginning of this pandemic to keep Americans safe and limit the economic impacts of COVID-19.  Unfortunately, President Trump has been absent throughout this crisis, including during the most recent negotiations that led to bipartisan passage of a COVID-19 relief bill.  It would have been helpful if he had indicated his support for higher economic impact payments at that time, but in spite of his delayed engagement, the House has responded swiftly.  I hope that Senate Republicans will join the Democratic-led House in passing an increase in those payments so that Americans can receive the assistance they so desperately need.”

