Governor Cooper Statement on the Passing of Former Senate President Pro Tem Marc Basnight

Governor Roy Cooper shared the following comment following the passing of former Senate President Pro Tem Marc Basnight:

"North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight. His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline and the whole family."

