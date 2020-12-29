Matt Muller New Orleans Proud to Act as Voluntary Local Museum Guide
Historian Matt Muller New Orleans continues to delight locals and visitors alike by volunteering his knowledge and time to the city's museums.NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrilling members of the community and visitors to the city alike, seasoned tour guide Matt Muller New Orleans continues to generously offer both his knowledge and time to local museums in an ongoing effort to educate and entertain interested parties on a wealth of historical topics.
The popular history expert and tour guide has now shared his vast knowledge of the past with countless visitors to museums across New Orleans. Matt Muller is particularly interested, he reports, in the history of Louisiana, and in American history more generally. "As a historian, American history and Louisiana history have proved themselves to be my favorite topics," says the proud volunteer museum guide.
Such is Muller's love of history and educating others on the subject that the New Orleans native has even established his own business focused on precisely that. "A licensed tour guide, not only am I proud to act as a voluntary local museum guide in the city, but I've also used my passion to start my own business called The History Dude," he explains.
Both as a professional and on a volunteer basis, Matt Muller New Orleans continues to revel in his love of history and sharing his knowledge with others. What's more, leading voluntary tours around the city's many fascinating museums isn't Muller's only selfless contribution to society.
Matt Muller New Orleans also volunteers his time to a number of local charities and other good causes. Chief among these, perhaps, is his focus on lending a variety of practical skills to local nonprofits, as well as regularly picking up litter across the city.
Elsewhere, Matt Muller New Orleans recently further served as a volunteer during a trip to Thailand with his wife, where the pair generously gave their time to support local animal rescue efforts. They also took part, Matt Muller New Orleans reveals, in several cultural exchanges, particularly with Buddhist monks, and where they assisted in English language learning for locals.
Back at home, Matt Muller New Orleans has also delivered Sunday morning sermons to his local congregation on topics such as responsibility, partaken in sold-out lectures on history, and has established initiatives including an inclusive ultimate frisbee group for members of the community.
Matt Muller is a historian, tour guide, and teacher from New Orleans, Louisiana. Born and raised in the New Orleans area, Muller is a graduate of Louisiana State University from where he holds both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in history. Matt Muller is a licensed tour guide in the city of New Orleans, and, since graduating, has worked as a museum manager and docent, and as a teacher. Outside of his work and his efforts as a volunteer, in his free time, historian Matt Muller New Orleans is passionate about travel, reading, and long-distance running.
