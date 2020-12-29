Dr. Scott Zack Michigan Discusses Running a Medical Practice Amid a Pandemic
Dr. Scott Zack Michigan Discusses Running a Medical Practice Amid a PandemicDETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Scott Zack Michigan Discusses Running a Medical Practice Amid a Pandemic
Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic upended societies across the world and disrupted the global economy, perhaps more so than any other event in recent memory. Sadly, over a million have died, and many millions more have struggled amid the pandemic. Dr. Scott Zack, Michigan based chiropractor, has worked hard to keep his medical office open amid the crisis and has learned some things along the way.
“As a chiropractor, I want to help as many patients as I can,” Dr. Scott Zack notes. “Pandemic or not, many of my clients still needed assistance and therapy. Chiropractors can provide a lot of pain relief, but our treatment is very hands on.”
Dr. Scott Zack from Michigan Recommends Masks and Gloves
Gloves and masks have become a norm not just in society at-large but also at Scott Zack’s chiropractic clinic. Masks can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Gloves and frequent hand washing can reduce the risk of contracting the virus as well.
“Chiropractic care is intimate,” Scott Zack points out. “I washed my hands constantly before the pandemic, but myself and the rest of the staff have taken it to a whole new level. Gloves are common too. This protects my clients, my staff, and of course, myself.”
Many medical offices, including general practitioners, optometrists, and dentists have tried but struggled to stay open during the pandemic. It’s certainly not business as usual, and while many people continue to visit their doctors, dentists, and chiropractors, a visit in 2020 looked far different from your typical visit in 2019.
“I’ve always had a clean, well-kept office, and even before the pandemic we’d often sterilize our spaces to ensure everything was as clean as possible,” Scott Zack Michigan notes. “Now, however, we’ve doubled down. Our patient rooms are cleaned and sterilized after each client.”
Social distancing is the norm. While doctors, including chiropractors, often have to provide hands on treatment, other staff members can more easily maintain safe social distances. Besides looking out for his patients, Scott Zack Michigan is also watching out for his staff.
“I’ve worked with my staff to figure out ways to keep them and the clients safe and to maintain social distance as much as possible,” Dr. Scott Zack says. “We’ve put up plastic barriers, and I encourage my staff to reduce being in the same room at the same time with one another when possible. It helps. That said, I’m very grateful that vaccines are arriving and hope that life can go back to normal as soon as possible. We all miss our family, friends, and other loved ones.”
While vaccines are currently being administered to front-line workers and select other populations, Americans as a whole may have to wait at least a few more months before getting vaccinated. For now, masks, frequent hand washing, and social distancing should remain the norm whether you’re visiting the doctor’s office, grocery store, or anywhere else.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7865519491
email us here