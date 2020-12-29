SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Kellie Little 801-592-4420, KellieL@FieldstoneHomes.com

Fieldstone Homes Donates and Fills Backpacks for Young Men of Salt Lake City, Utah with Volunteers of America, Utah



Fieldstone Homes, in partnership with its foundation, Partners in Hope, teamed up with Volunteers of America, Utah to donate 200 backpacks to young men who may be struggling with homelessness, substance abuse, mental illness or domestic violence.

Salt Lake City, Dec. 17, 2020 (Local News) – On December 17th, 2020 Fieldstone Homes teamed up with Volunteers of America, Utah to donate as many as 200 backpacks for young men who are in need. Every year around the Holiday Season, Fieldstone Homes participates in the donating and filling backpacks with items for youths in need.

“Helping youth in our community is a high priority for all of us at Fieldstone Homes,” says Troy Gabler, President of Fieldstone Homes. “We want to provide help and serve those right in our backyard. There is a great need for basic essentials, so these backpacks will make a real difference.”

“It’s exciting to see individuals come together to help someone in need,” says Gabler. “This year our donation includes the efforts of our employees, First Colony Mortgage, Peoples Home Equity and Bartlett Title. We are grateful for the contributions made. Our combined efforts more than doubled our contribution made last year.”

Volunteers of America, Utah is a human services nonprofit organization with more than 300 paid staff who serve more than 9,000 people across the state each year through programs addressing homelessness, substance abuse, mental illness, and domestic violence. Thousands of volunteers and partners join with them to accomplish their mission to reach and uplift those in greatest need.

Volunteers of America, Utah’s organization provides a bridge to self-reliance and health for vulnerable individuals and populations who struggle with homelessness, addiction, and mental illness in our Wasatch Front communities.

Fieldstone Homes purchased 200 backpacks and they were filled with the necessary items. Along with Fieldstone Homes employees, First Colony Mortgage, Peoples Home Equity and Bartlett Title assisted with donations to fill the bags. It was a team effort to complete this project. Some of these items included:



• Backpacks

• Handwarmers

• Reusable water bottle

• Chapstick

• Underwear

• Socks

• Small toiletries

• Hairbrush

• Beanie

• Gloves

"Thank you to Fieldstone Homes for your generous contribution to our 11th annual Fill the Pack event," Kiersten Thomas, Volunteer Engagement Manager at Volunteers of America, Utah, said. "This event is so important to the youth at the Youth Resource Center and helps us obtain much-needed supplies to get through the winter. We appreciate your dedication and the time it took to put these backpacks together for our youth. Without the support of our community partners, Volunteers of America, Utah's services would not be possible."

During a year that has brought many crazy surprises to us all, it is always important to continue to give back to those who may be struggling, especially around the holidays.

If you are looking for a way to volunteer or donate to Volunteers of America, Utah please visit their website at voaut.org. Volunteers of America, Utah is always accepting financial contributions, clothing donations and there are volunteer opportunities that need to be filled year-round.

About Fieldstone Homes: Fieldstone Homes is a nationally recognized home builder and has been seen on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. As one of the most highly-ranked and trusted Utah home builders, Fieldstone Homes has taken on a bold approach in quality, design and value for over twenty years. The company leads out with trending home details, unique model homes and an unsurpassed customer experience. With over 5,500 homes built in Utah, the company has a strong understanding of the local home market and is riveted on delivering top quality homes to meet the needs of today’s home buyers. Creating new communities and homes that stand out is the essence of Fieldstone Homes.