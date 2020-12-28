Pueblo Paramedic Pres. Garcia Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Denver, CO – Today, Senate President Leroy Garcia received the first of two shots in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Fire Station 2 in Pueblo. As a practicing paramedic, President Garcia is charged with providing frontline medical care to those in need, including patients potentially suffering from the coronavirus. He is among the first round of vaccine recipients in the state.

“I am incredibly grateful to have received the COVID-19 vaccine today. For nine long months, our state has been under the heel of this vicious virus, and now the end is finally in sight,” said President Garcia, D-Pueblo. “Working on the frontline during this pandemic has been extremely eye-opening. I continually feel humbled by my colleagues’ sacrifice, resiliency, and commitment. Shift after shift, surge after surge these brave men and women put their own health and safety at risk – submerged by the brutality of this illness every day. But with the new vaccine finally being distributed, we can finally rest assured that this harrowing time is almost over.”

Garcia was among hundreds of first responders vaccinated in Pueblo over Dec. 23, 24, and 27, and is set to receive his second and final COVID shot in 28 days.

After extensive testing and medical trials, the Moderna vaccine has been proven to be 94.1% effective and can produce mild symptoms such as fever, chills, and headaches. Side effects are common and should not be cause for alarm as they are the result of the body’s natural immunity-building process.

Colorado is in the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, with over 63,000 vaccines being administered so far. Essential healthcare workers and high-risk individuals are receiving the vaccine first, followed by other frontline workers, people over the age of 65, residents with vulnerable health conditions, school and childcare staff, Coloradans working in high-density settings, and the general public. The state anticipates that full issuing of the vaccine will take several months, and therefore encourages people to stay vigilant as immunity still remains low.

