Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the CJS Securities Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced that its senior management will be participating virtually in the CJS Securities 21st Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Presentation slides will be posted that same day to the Company’s “Investor Relations” section of its website, www.prim.com, before the opening of trading.

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.prim.com.

For additional information, contact:

Brook Wootton
Vice President, Investor Relations
Primoris Services Corporation, 214-545-6773
bwootton@prim.com


