Giving in motion: Motion Insurance Team Commits to Volunteer and Donate with Tabitha’s Way for the 2021 Winter Season

Working Together to End Hunger After the Holidays

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lehi, Utah: Motion Insurance, named one of Utah’s fifteen ‘Emerging Elite’ companies by MountainWest Capital Network, announces its team’s dedication to volunteering for and donating to Tabitha’s Way, a recognized and well-organized Utah based food pantry helping hundreds and thousands in need of finding their next meal. For every new Motion Insurance social media follower gained during the winter of 2021, the Motion team will either donate a half hour’s volunteer/service time or donate an item of food or clothing to Tabitha’s Way.

“We get tremendous turnout and donations during the holiday season, which is amazing and we are grateful to everyone who opens their hearts to those in need, but there is a serious lull after the holidays and this is when we see the most need for volunteers and donations- especially this winter with Covid. ‘Hunger after the Holidays’ is its own epidemic and we are thrilled to be partnering with Motion Insurance to help keep the Christmas spirit alive throughout the winter season.” -Wendy Osborne, founder and Executive Director, Tabitha’s Way.

“Our team is deeply and collectively passionate about giving back. We are grateful to be in a position to do so and especially with Tabitha’s Way as they are on the frontlines of helping those that need it most.” says Jason Wootton, CEO and co-founder, Motion Insurance. “For us at Motion, these initiatives are baked into our company’s mission and it is a priority for us to make this a lasting partnership.”

Together, both organizations are hoping to:

· Help give and provide food, clothing, love, and time to those in need

· Expand networks, exposure, and awareness to both organizations and their shared mission to help others

· Promote these types of partnerships and encourage others to do the same



About Motion Insurance: An auto insurance company dedicated to enhancing your lifestyle, protecting you and your privacy and, most importantly, to improving the safety of you and your loved ones. www.motioninsurance.com

About Tabitha’s Way: The goal of Tabitha’s Way is to serve the local communities well. In 2020, need in the local community has increased, and Tabitha’s Way has provided tens of thousands of meals to individuals, families, and children in need thanks to generous volunteers and donations. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new ways for community members to serve and new ways to give.

Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry helps families and individuals through tough times by providing temporary food assistance, recommending resources for self-reliance, and helping neighbors to help neighbors. www.tabithasway.org