Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,880 in the last 365 days.

2020-12-28 12:50:43.58 Raytown Man Wins $150,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2020-12-28 12:50:43.58

Story Photo

Bernard McCaffrey of Raytown bought a Show Me Cash ticket for the Dec. 17 drawing and matched all five numbers drawn to win the $150,000 jackpot. McCaffrey’s ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 8733 E. 63rd St., in Raytown.

The winning numbers drawn on Dec. 17 were 3, 4, 7, 8 and 30.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. So far, in 2020, the average winning Show Me Cash jackpot has been over $160,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $36.3 million from Missouri Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2020-12-28 12:50:43.58 Raytown Man Wins $150,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.