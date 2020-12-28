2020-12-28 12:50:43.58 Raytown Man Wins $150,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2020-12-28 12:50:43.58

Bernard McCaffrey of Raytown bought a Show Me Cash ticket for the Dec. 17 drawing and matched all five numbers drawn to win the $150,000 jackpot. McCaffrey’s ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 8733 E. 63rd St., in Raytown.

The winning numbers drawn on Dec. 17 were 3, 4, 7, 8 and 30.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. So far, in 2020, the average winning Show Me Cash jackpot has been over $160,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $36.3 million from Missouri Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.