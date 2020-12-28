Lexington County Man Arrested on Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Dec. 28, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Brandon Scott Moore, 31, of Leesville, SC, on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the United States Marshals Service and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators state Moore solicited sex from a minor.

Moore was arrested on December 23, 2020. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.