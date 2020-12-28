FWC announces virtual public meetings to review black crappie regulations

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host 12 virtual conversations with stakeholders that will be conducted in place of traditional in-person meetings. The objective of the conversations will be to gather stakeholder input on current black crappie regulations. Each meeting will focus on state-wide opinions, as well as resource specific regulations.

The meetings will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. In order to participate, each person will need a computer with a camera and internet access or a smartphone or tablet with the Microsoft Teams App downloaded. A link will be emailed prior to the meeting and each participant will simply have to click the link to join the meeting. There will be 20 spots available for each meeting. If you would like to attend and participate in black crappie management in Florida, please send an email to Crappie@MyFWC.com and provide your name, email address, phone number and which meeting you would like to attend. Dates and areas of focus are listed below.

Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m. ET: Lake Istokpoga, Lake June other Highlands County lakes.

Jan. 14, 6-8 p.m. ET: Winter Haven Chain, Tenoroc, Lakeland area other SW Region areas.

Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m. ET: Lake Trafford and other South Region resources.

Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m. ET: Lake Okeechobee.

Jan. 26, 6-8 p.m. ET: Harris Chain of Lakes.

Jan. 28, 6-8 p.m. ET: Kissimmee Chain of Lakes.

Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. ET: Lakes Dias, Weir, Kerr and other Northeast Region resources.

Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. ET: St. Johns River.

Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. ET: Lake Talquin.

Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m. CT/7-9 p.m. ET: Commission managed impoundments and other Northwest Region resources.

Feb. 25, 6-8 p.m. ET: Orange Creek Basin (Orange, Lochloosa and Newnans lakes).

March 4, 6-8 p.m. ET: Lake Santa Fe, Rodman other North Central Region resources.

If you have questions about these meetings or the Black Crappie Management Plan, send an email to Crappie@MyFWC.com. Go to MyFWC.com/crappiemanagement for more information.