Travel Advisory UPDATE: Westbound Lane Closures in Effect at Henderson Bridge in East Providence and Providence; Others to Start Next Week

Today, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) began lane closures on the Henderson Expressway westbound as part of its $84.4 million Henderson Bridge Replacement Project in East Providence and Providence.

Those on the Henderson Expressway eastbound (which includes the Henderson Bridge and the access roads and ramp system on both sides of the bridge) and Massasoit Avenue are scheduled to start on Monday, January 4, 2021, weather permitting:

The Henderson Expressway eastbound toward East Providence will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from the access road from Waterman Avenue in Providence to Massasoit Avenue in East Providence.

Massasoit Avenue in East Providence in both directions will be reduced from two lanes to one lane at the Henderson Bridge interchange, between Wilmarth Avenue and Dexter Road.

The lane closures allow RIDOT to build connector roads and make other changes in advance of a traffic shift on the bridge in mid-January. At that point, the Department will maintain one lane in each direction on the southern side of the bridge, allowing it to demolish and rebuild the northern section. This change will be in place for approximately two years.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Henderson Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks. [r20.rs6.net]