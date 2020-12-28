Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The DOL Releases Guidance Regarding the Newly Signed COVID-19 Relief Bill

December 28, 2020 For Immediate Release Kenneth Briscoe Email: kenneth.Briscoe@Delaware.gov

 

Wilmington, DE (Dec. 28, 2020) – On December 27, 2020, the President signed the latest COVID-19 Relief bill, which extends certain federal unemployment benefits available under the CARES Act. The bill provides the extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (PEUC). 

 

The Delaware Department of Labor is actively working to implement the provisions of the new law, which includes a $300 per week benefit provided by the Federal Pandemic Unemployment program (FPUC). At this time, there is no additional information regarding the program’s implementation.

 

If you’re currently filing traditional Unemployment Insurance benefits or receiving benefits through PUA and PEUC, it is critical that you file your weekly certifications to minimize any potential disruptions to your benefits.  

 

In an effort to keep the public informed of this new extension of benefits and its implementation, we will continue updating the websites located at http://www.DOL.Delaware.gov,  http://UI.delawareworks.com, and at http://pua.delawareworks.com.  

 

We will also provide updates as we receive them on our social media platforms, and via emails and text messages.

 

Delaware DOL office phone lines are experiencing longer than normal wait times. We encourage you to visit the websites above for the most updated information.

 

