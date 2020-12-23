2020-12-23 10:03:45.187 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won By St. Charles Man

2020-12-23 10:03:45.187

Mark Shryock of St. Charles has an extra reason to be thankful this year, after winning a $50,000 Powerball prize on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

While out of town, Shryock purchased a Quick Pick ticket at Sherry’s, 3229 Highway 221, in Doe Run. It wasn’t until after the holiday weekend that Shryock discovered his ticket was a winner.

“My wife scanned the ticket on the app,” he explained. “We didn’t find out until that Monday. She called me and let me know after she’d scanned it.”

Shyrock claimed his prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis office earlier this month. His ticket was the 20th sold in Missouri in 2020 to match four white-ball numbers plus the Powerball to win a prize of $50,000. The winning numbers drawn on Nov. 25 were 2, 57, 58, 60, 65 and the Powerball number was 26.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.