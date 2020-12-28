Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dennis Harrington, a Famed Artist From Bozeman Montana Has Come Out of Retirement to Create New Works of Art.

Bronze Sculptor Dennis Harrington From Bozeman Montana

Dennis Harrington known for his bronze "Gaurdian Spirit," a monumental sculpture on display at The Bozeman International Airport is making a splash again.

Someone gave me some clay. I started playing around with it and I really liked the three dimensional aspects of the process.”
— Dennis Harrington
BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Harrington, a famed local Montana artist celebrated for his massive art installation at the Bozeman International Airport has come out of retirement to create new pieces for a wide range of projects.

Dennis Harrington was born and raised in Bozeman, Montana. As he was growing up he desired to be an Air Force pilot, but that career path was pushed aside when Harrington enrolled in an elective art class. It was at this point that he realized what he wanted to do and enrolled in the Seattle Art Institute. It was there that Harrington first studied illustration as he saw it as the most practical avenue to pursue.

Years later when, “someone gave me some clay. I started playing around with it and I really liked the three dimensional aspects of the process.” Harrington was able to adapt and use what he had learned in illustration and apply it to sculpture - presentation, conceptualization, and working within timeframes.

After focusing on wildlife sculpture for many years Harrington shifted to the seductive western woman in 1999. “I felt that many people couldn’t tell if an animal was accurate but everybody knows the shape of the human body. It made my work more challenging and so I undertook sculpting the sensual and sublime personalities of the western lady. I choose to show the softer side of the west as opposed to the rough cowboys so often represented. At the end of the day there’s strength in the cowgirls.”

Jonathan Riff
Captains & Cowboys
Jonathan@captainsandcowboys.com

