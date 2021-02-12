Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Veterans Administration extends foreclosure & eviction moratorium to March 31, 2021

The VA has extended their foreclosure and eviction moratorium, for VA-guaranteed loans, through March 31, 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 national emergency and its impact on Veteran borrowers, all properties secured by VA-guaranteed loans are covered by this moratorium.

The loans include those previously secured by VA-guaranteed loans but currently in the VA’s Real Estate Owned (REO) portfolio -- all are subject to a moratorium on foreclosure and eviction through March 31, 2021.

Except with respect to a vacant or abandoned property, the moratorium applies to the initiation of foreclosures, the completion of foreclosures in process, and evictions.

 

