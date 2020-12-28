Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,792 in the last 365 days.

Veterans Administration extends foreclosure & eviction moratorium to February 28, 2021

The VA has extended their foreclosure and eviction moratorium, for VA-guaranteed loans, through February 28, 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 national emergency and its impact on Veteran borrowers, all properties secured by VA-guaranteed loans are covered by this moratorium.

The loans include those previously secured by VA-guaranteed loans but currently in the VA’s Real Estate Owned (REO) portfolio -- all are subject to a moratorium on foreclosure and eviction through February 28, 2021.

Except with respect to a vacant or abandoned property, the moratorium applies to the initiation of foreclosures, the completion of foreclosures in process, and evictions.

The announcement about the extension was made on Monday, December 28, 2929. The announcement is attached.

You just read:

Veterans Administration extends foreclosure & eviction moratorium to February 28, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.