Veterans Administration extends foreclosure & eviction moratorium to February 28, 2021

The VA has extended their foreclosure and eviction moratorium, for VA-guaranteed loans, through February 28, 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 national emergency and its impact on Veteran borrowers, all properties secured by VA-guaranteed loans are covered by this moratorium.

The loans include those previously secured by VA-guaranteed loans but currently in the VA’s Real Estate Owned (REO) portfolio -- all are subject to a moratorium on foreclosure and eviction through February 28, 2021.

Except with respect to a vacant or abandoned property, the moratorium applies to the initiation of foreclosures, the completion of foreclosures in process, and evictions.

The announcement about the extension was made on Monday, December 28, 2929. The announcement is attached.