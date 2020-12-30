Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Perk for Companies that Retain the Agency

Share with Like Minded Companies that Love to Help Kids in LA #kidsgetpaidtoeat #purposebeforeprofit #thesweetestperk www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The sweetest gig for kids to eat chocolate, love to work, and play. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #lasfinestchocolate www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends in LA #kidslovework #kidsgetpaidtoeat #fungigsforkids #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Hiring Kids for The Sweetest Gigs to Eat Chocolate + Love Work + Play #kidsgetpaidtoeat #sweetestgigsforkids www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds For Fun Kids Love Work Program #kidslovework #gigsforkids #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to fund gigs for kids to love work. R4G is thanking companies that retain the agency for search with chocolate perks.

Retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals; we generate proceeds to fund fun gigs for kids, and gift your employees a Day of Chocolate.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund fun love work program 'Kids Get Paid to Eat (Chocolate + Love Work + Play).'

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "If you love helping kids, retain our recruiting agency for fulltime searches, and 5% of every placement will fund The Sweetest Perk (chocolate for your employees)."

The Sweetest Perk

After Recruiting for Good earns a placement fee; the staffing agency will sponsor A Day of Chocolate for employees to thank the company for helping make a difference in the community.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; creating the sweetest weekend gigs for kids to love work. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com.

Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has successfully completed fun foodie weekend gigs for kids to write reviews (Top 100 Dishes in LA, Donuts Good for You, and Chocolate 'She Said Dark is Best' and 'He Said Milk is Best'). In 2021 and beyond, Recruiting for Good will continue creating the sweetest gigs for kids to use their creative writing talent for good; Fun Fulfilling Foodie Reviews Written by Awesome Kids about LA's Finest Chocolate. www.SocialGoodContent.com

Retain Recruiting for Good for fulltime searches, and the staffing agency will reward 5% of fulltime placements fees to gift employees ‘A Day of Chocolate;’ www.TheSweetestPerk.com to thank companies for helping R4G fund fun gigs for kids.

Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years. In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail


