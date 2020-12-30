Warren Van Dam to Overhaul Extremely Successful Website on San Diego’s Top Restaurants

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A popular new website by culinary expert Warren Van Dam, which features the best eats in San Diego, has garnered higher online rankings than originally anticipated. The site will therefore be fully revamped in 2021 to connect it even more with its audience.

The blog website can be accessed at http://www.warrenvandam.com/. Van Dam said that since its launch earlier in 2020, the website has performed much better than expected, earning triple the traffic initially targeted. Part of the reason for this is that the website has ranked on page one for several keywords over the past several months. Because the website has drawn a significant amount of attention, Van Dam plans to upgrade it in 2021 to make it even more intuitive for its fans.

On the website, readers can discover some of the best places to eat different types of cuisines in San Diego. The site is designed to help locals who are interested in trying out new eateries near them, as well as travelers who are seeking the best restaurants to dine at while visiting the city.

For example, the site draws attention to restaurants that offer American foods as well as those featuring Korean and seafood cuisines. At these restaurants, diners can enjoy bacon cheeseburgers, Korean barbecue, and Fish tacos, along with other delectable options. In addition, many eateries in San Diego offer desserts ranging from ice cream sandwiches to artisan doughnuts and rolled ice cream, according to Van Dam.

After the website is updated, it will continue to showcase some of the most unique restaurants in San Diego, as well as their most iconic dishes. However, the website will be more user friendly than before, according to Warren Van Dam. As a result, readers can expect to find high-value information presented in an even more visually appealing way in 2021 and beyond.