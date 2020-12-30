Arie Eric De Jong, Expert Photographer, to Upgrade Popular New Website Featuring Photography Tips

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand-new photography blog site launched earlier this year by expert photographer Arie Eric De Jong will soon undergo a massive upgrade after having achieved higher-than-anticipated search engine rankings in 2020.

The website is available at www.arieericdejong.com. According to Arie Eric De Jong, the website surpassed all of his initial expectations after being released this past year, ranking on the first page for numerous keywords. In fact, the website has received three times the traffic that De Jong expected it to receive. As a result, he intends to completely overhaul the site. Additional information on the overhaul will be made available in 2021.

De Jong said he developed the site with the goal of helping photographers of all expertise levels to capture captivating photos. For example, the site stresses the value of using Canon or Nikon digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras to take photos.

De Jong also uses the website to highlight other essential pieces of equipment for any serious photographer—such as the zoom lens, the shutter release, and the tripod. In addition, De Jong advises his fans to use weatherproofed camera equipment when taking photos outdoors.

Although the website draws special attention to nature photography, it also offers helpful pointers for readers who are interested in other types of photography, such as sports photography and portrait photography. For instance, through the site, readers can learn how to capitalize on lighting and various vantage points to capture the perfect shot. Likewise, readers can learn about the various camera settings available to create the effects they desire in their photographic works of art.

Arie Eric De Jong said that following its overhaul, the new website will feature the same content, but the content should be even easier to access and review. He said he looks forward to continuing to motivate readers to experience the thrill and beauty of taking first-class photos for themselves.

