Cow and Calf Moose Killed on Moscow Mountain near Princeton, ID

On Sunday December 20, 2020 remains from a cow and calf moose were found on Moscow Mountain near Hatter Creek. It is believed both moose were killed earlier the same day. No moose hunting seasons were open at the time the animals were killed and no hunting seasons exist for cow moose throughout the Clearwater region due to concerns regarding moose population levels. Evidence suggests multiple people may have been involved with killing the moose.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call IDFG Sr. Conservation Officer Tony Imthurn at (208) 716-8099 or call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

