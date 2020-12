Downers Grove Dealer Explains Benefits of Selling to Them Vs. Private Party Sale

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, USA, December 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downers Grove Dealer Explains Benefits of Selling to Them Vs. Private Party Sale Packey Webb Ford , a Ford dealership in Downers Grove, recently showcased why Chicago area drivers may want to sell their vehicles to the dealership instead of going through a private party sale.Packey Webb Ford buys used cars through a fast and free appraisal process with no appointment necessary. Many drivers these days choose to attempt a private party sale through sites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, etc. The benefits listed of going through a dealership like Packey Webb Ford instead included the following:● No Advertising Expenses● No Meeting Strangers at your Home or Office● No Giving out your Phone Number or email address● No Wasted Time with Buyer Financing Issues or Tire Kickers● No Haggling. The first price is the best price.● Payment is Always Good● They Handle Your Loan Payoff● They Handle Your Title Transfer● They Need your Car and Pay Top DollarHow an Offer is DeterminedThe dealer shared that they will evaluate their offer based on the following:● Condition Of Your Vehicle● Features & Options● Vehicle History Report● How Your Vehicle DrivesHow to Sell a Car to Packey Webb FordThose in the Chicago area looking to sell a car can simply fill out the online form at the Packey Webb Ford website to set up an appraisal. Their team of experts provides a hassle-free experience with a quick and easy transaction.What is Needed to Sell or TradeRequirements for selling a car vary by state. In general, sellers must bring the following items:● Car Title with all titleholders present● Current registration confirming ownership● Valid ID● All original keys and remotesSellers can reach out to the dealership with questions about any additional items that need to be brought in for the sale.Contact Packey Webb FordTo sell a vehicle to Packey Webb Ford, stop by the dealership anytime during regular business hours, or simply fill out the contact form on their website to start.Maggie Webbmaggie.webb@packeywebbford.com866-496-6602About Packey Webb FordPackey Webb Ford is a family-owned dealership in Downers Grove, Illinois serving Aurora, Naperville, and Lisle. The dealership has offered award-winning service since 1962 and holds an extensive inventory of the latest Ford models as well as a wide variety of affordable pre-owned options thanks in part to how many drivers choose to sell their quality pre-owned vehicles back to the dealership. Packey Webb stocks over 600 new and used vehicles on-site and even offer a convenient Click to Buy feature to help buyers shop remotely and complete the purchase online. The dealership also supplies affordable financing, top-notch Ford service, quality Ford parts, and accessories. They provide the best price and a hassle-free process for anyone hoping to sell a vehicle or trade it in for an upgraded Ford model.