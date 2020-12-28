Downers Grove Dealer Explains Benefits of Selling to Them Vs. Private Party Sale
Packey Webb Ford, a Ford dealership in Downers Grove, recently showcased why Chicago area drivers may want to sell their vehicles to the dealership instead of going through a private party sale.
Packey Webb Ford buys used cars through a fast and free appraisal process with no appointment necessary. Many drivers these days choose to attempt a private party sale through sites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, etc. The benefits listed of going through a dealership like Packey Webb Ford instead included the following:
● No Advertising Expenses
● No Meeting Strangers at your Home or Office
● No Giving out your Phone Number or email address
● No Wasted Time with Buyer Financing Issues or Tire Kickers
● No Haggling. The first price is the best price.
● Payment is Always Good
● They Handle Your Loan Payoff
● They Handle Your Title Transfer
● They Need your Car and Pay Top Dollar
How an Offer is Determined
The dealer shared that they will evaluate their offer based on the following:
● Condition Of Your Vehicle
● Features & Options
● Vehicle History Report
● How Your Vehicle Drives
How to Sell a Car to Packey Webb Ford
Those in the Chicago area looking to sell a car can simply fill out the online form at the Packey Webb Ford website to set up an appraisal. Their team of experts provides a hassle-free experience with a quick and easy transaction.
What is Needed to Sell or Trade
Requirements for selling a car vary by state. In general, sellers must bring the following items:
● Car Title with all titleholders present
● Current registration confirming ownership
● Valid ID
● All original keys and remotes
Sellers can reach out to the dealership with questions about any additional items that need to be brought in for the sale.
Contact Packey Webb Ford
To sell a vehicle to Packey Webb Ford, stop by the dealership anytime during regular business hours, or simply fill out the contact form on their website to start.
About Packey Webb Ford
Packey Webb Ford is a family-owned dealership in Downers Grove, Illinois serving Aurora, Naperville, and Lisle. The dealership has offered award-winning service since 1962 and holds an extensive inventory of the latest Ford models as well as a wide variety of affordable pre-owned options thanks in part to how many drivers choose to sell their quality pre-owned vehicles back to the dealership. Packey Webb stocks over 600 new and used vehicles on-site and even offer a convenient Click to Buy feature to help buyers shop remotely and complete the purchase online. The dealership also supplies affordable financing, top-notch Ford service, quality Ford parts, and accessories. They provide the best price and a hassle-free process for anyone hoping to sell a vehicle or trade it in for an upgraded Ford model.
