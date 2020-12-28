PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Greeley Street Bridge Replacement Project in Bear Lake Borough, Warren County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a virtual plans display for the project to replace the bridge and pipe that carries Greeley Street (Route 4007) over Little Brokenstraw Creek in Bear Lake Borough, Warren County.

The bridge is located on Greeley Street, approximately 3/4 mile from the intersection with Route 958.

The project will include replacing the existing bridge with a precast box culvert. Work will also include some minimal roadway approach work. Replacement of existing cross pipe just east of

structure is also included.

Work is expected to occur during the 2021 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately one month. The proposed 13.2-mile detour will be posted using Route 957 and Route 958.

The existing bridge was built in 1948 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 400 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards of the proposed project and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Warren County box then the tile marked Greeley Street Bridge Replacement.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. It will be open from December 28, 2020 to January 11, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matt Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

The purpose of the virtual plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Also, the project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services, have special needs, or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Matt Antrilli, PennDOT Project Manager, at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

