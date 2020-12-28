Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Welcome $900 Billion Stimulus to Keep Economy Moving Forward

President Trump Signs Economic Package That Sends Stimulus Checks to Millions of Consumers

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Donald Trump signed this week the $900 billion stimulus package to keep the economy growing.

“Americans wanted and needed another stimulus package,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, who is excited about 2021. “Now, with the vaccine roll-out continuing and passage of the stimulus legislation, the economy has received a one-two punch of good news.”

Gould said brick-and-mortar retail stores should start reopening as more people receive the vaccine.

“Earlier this month, economists predicted a return to pre-pandemic Gross Domestic Production by mid-to-late 2021,” Gould said. “That timeline seems probable.”

Gould said domestic and international health and wellness brands are making plans now to take advantage of the post-COVID-19 economy.

“Although the pandemic pushed a robust U.S. economy into a recession, retail sales in many sectors stayed strong during the past nine months,” Gould said. “With Americans focused on their health, vitamin and dietary supplement sales exploded in 2020.

“Americans searched for any health advantage they could give themselves, which is why more than 60 percent of supplement users in the U.S. increased their usage of vitamin and mineral supplements this year,” Gould said.

Increased dietary supplement usage caused double-digit growth at 12.1 percent, the first time since 1997.

“I talk to health and wellness CEOs every day and they know Americans are focused on their health,” Gould said. “The pandemic created a positive new normal for the health and wellness industry.”

Gould and his team at NPI work with international health and wellness companies that are looking to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence here.

“I developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform that revolutionized the retail industry,” Gould said.

The “Evolution of Distribution” process provides health and wellness brands with the following services under the NPI umbrella:

Speed to Market/Sales Velocity

Procurement of Purchase Orders

Marketing and Promotion of Brand to Consumers and Retailers

FDA Label Compliance Review

Trademarking/Brand Protection

Claims and Regulatory Review

Warehousing

National Network of Power Brokers

Product Line Evaluation

To implement the “Evolution of Distribution,” Gould’s executive management team includes two longtime retail professionals.

NPI President Jeff Fernandez, who previously worked as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart, helped create from ground zero Amazon’s health and wellness category in the early 2000s, and Kenneth E. Collins, a recent addition to NPI, who has worked in top-level positions in the sports nutrition industry for more than two decades.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

