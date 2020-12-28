The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) is currently reviewing details of the CARES Act Unemployment Extension (H.R. 133) Congress recently passed and President Donald Trump signed into law.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) is currently reviewing details of the CARES Act Unemployment Extension (H.R. 133) Congress recently passed and President Donald Trump signed into law. TDLWD will provide claimants additional information regarding the next steps they need to take to receive the modified federal unemployment benefits listed in HR 133 once it has the program rules from the United States Department of Labor (USDOL). TDLWD must wait on program guidance from the USDOL before it can begin the implementation of H.R. 133. There is no firm timeline as to when states will receive this guidance from the federal government. The state cannot pay benefits until it receives rules for these modified programs. Once that happens, TDLWD will work to implement the changes as quickly as possible to provide these much-needed benefits to eligible claimants in Tennessee.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 50 weeks.

Weekly certification will be required.

Claimants will be required to provide documentation of eligibility to qualify for PUA beginning Jan. 31, 2021.

PUA will be available until the week ending March 13, 2021 (no new applications after that date), with an allowance for three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

Will provide up to 11 weeks of an additional $300 weekly benefit to eligible claimants.

A claimant must be eligible through a separate unemployment program to receive FPUC.

Once implemented, FPUC will be available to cover weeks of unemployment between Dec. 27, 2020, and the week ending March 13, 2021.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)