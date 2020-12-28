Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Revised Educator Effectiveness Grant Funding Opportunity–$5,000 for Technology to Enhance Teacher/Principal Evaluation | Nebraska Department of Education

The Office of Coordinated School and District Support is pleased to announce that funding remains available for districts (up to $5,000 per district) to be used for technology that will enhance teacher/principal evaluation.  To view application, click here.

Due date for application: January 31, 2021

Funds must be used June 30, 2021.

