The Office of Coordinated School and District Support is pleased to announce that funding remains available for districts (up to $5,000 per district) to be used for technology that will enhance teacher/principal evaluation. To view application, click here.
Due date for application: January 31, 2021
Funds must be used June 30, 2021.
You just read:
Revised Educator Effectiveness Grant Funding Opportunity–$5,000 for Technology to Enhance Teacher/Principal Evaluation | Nebraska Department of Education
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.