Burgum statement on passing of former state Rep. Lyle Hanson of Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued the following statement regarding former state Rep. Lyle Hanson of Jamestown, who passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, at age 85. Hanson represented District 12 in the House from 1979 to 2012 and taught history at Jamestown Public Schools, where he also was the head track coach.

“Rep. Hanson touched the lives of countless North Dakotans through his more than three decades of dedicated service in the Legislature, through his education of young people in the classroom and as head track coach for the Blue Jays, and as a basketball referee whose over 25 years earned him induction into the North Dakota Officials Hall of Fame,” Burgum said. “As a legislator, he was a staunch supporter of education and the outdoors, twice being recognized with the North Dakota Wildlife Federation’s Legislative Conservationist of the Year Award. Kathyrn and I extend our gratitude for his longtime service and deepest sympathies to his family, friends and legislative colleagues.”