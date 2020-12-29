Divorce Law Blog Site by Gloria James-Civetta & Co

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Singapore Divorce Lawyer Blog site is a rich library containing practical information on the issues and procedures that will affect couples facing divorce.

The Singapore Divorce lawyer blog is our platform for sharing our expertise in matrimonial law and offering free consultations on the divorce process to our potential clients.”
— Gloria James
Suppose you are interested to learn more about the divorce process in Singapore. In that case, you can head online and explore over 250 informative blogs that will help inform you on the many issues associated with the divorce process.

The Singapore Divorce lawyer blog is our platform for sharing our expertise in matrimonial law and offering free consultations on the divorce process to our potential clients.

Blogs are organized into categories and segregated as per the below-mentioned categories;

• The Singapore divorce process
• Child custody & support issues
• Spousal support
• Division of marital assets
• Divorce strategy
• Pre & post-divorce issues

"In this manner, individuals can access a multitude of articles and discover issues they may not have been aware of previously" - Gloria James

The website is not a substitute for face-to-face interaction with a divorce lawyer who can advise divorcing couples on their own set of specific circumstances.

About Gloria James-Civetta & Co

Gloria James-Civetta has continued its expansion with a 12-strong family law team and five trainees for 2021.

The team, headed by Gloria James, specializes in all aspects of Family Law, acting for our clients at the Family Court and High Court of Singapore.

"We look forward to continuing our successful track record and developing and enhancing the careers of our junior and trainee lawyers." - Gloria James

Head divorce lawyer Ms. Gloria James has more than 25 years of experience handling divorce and family law proceedings.

She is an accredited:
• Collaborative Family Practitioner
• Child Representative Lawyer (Family Justice Court)
• Parenting Coordination Lawyer
• Associate Mediator of the Singapore Mediation Centre, Family Justice Court, and State Courts
• Mediator (Family Justice Court & SMC Family Panel)
• CDC Divorce Coach® (Certified Divorce Coach Board of Standards)

