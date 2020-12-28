P2P Payments Market 2020 Global Industry Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2026

A new market study, titled “P2P Payments Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Global P2P Payments Market

This report covers market size and forecasts of P2P Payments, including the following market information:

Global P2P Payments Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global P2P Payments Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global P2P Payments Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global P2P Payments Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key Players of Global P2P Payments Market =>

Major competitors identified in this market include PayPal Pte. Ltd., Tencent, Square, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, clearXchange, SnapCash, Dwolla, Inc., TransferWise Ltd., CurrencyFair LTD, One97 Communications Ltd., etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Airtime transfer & Top-Ups

Money transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Based on the Application:

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

Major Key Points of Global P2P Payments Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Global P2P Payments Quarterly Market Size Analysis

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

4 Impact of Covid-19 on P2P Payments Segments, By Type

5 Impact of Covid-19 on P2P Payments Segments, By Application

6 Geographic Analysis

7 Company Profiles

8 Key Findings

9 Appendix

