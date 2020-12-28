Youth Cycling Association Recognized by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as National Youth Sports Strategy Champion

/EIN News/ -- SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth Cycling Association was recognized as a National Youth Sports Strategy Champion by the United States Department of Health and Human Services in December 2020 for the role they play in the development of a more equitable sports landscape for future generations.



Youth Cycling Association is featured on the federal health.gov website as an important resource moving towards inclusion in sports. [Link: https://health.gov/our-work/physical-activity/national-youth-sports-strategy/nyss-champions]

Says founder and President of Youth Cycling Association, Sean Wilson, Ph.D., “Our organizations pride themselves on being about inclusion and acceptance. We will continue to guide our young riders into developing their own identity within the sport.”

Wilson is the founder of Youth Cycling Association, and also a second organization recognized by the Department of Health and Human Services, called GS Andiamo, a nonprofit locally providing cycling opportunities for youth of all ages and abilities in the Inland Empire. The listings on Health.gov solidify the place of Youth Cycling Association within a growing network of organizations partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve access and opportunity in the youth sports landscape in America.



The National Youth Sports Strategy is the first federal roadmap to increase awareness of the benefits of youth sports participation as well as recruit and engage volunteers in youth sports programming.



ABOUT YOUTH CYCLING ASSOCIATION: Founded in 2019, Youth Cycling Association believes each child deserves the opportunity to succeed and thrive. Members are joined by a movement that facilitates quality youth cycling programs, promotes equitable opportunity, and focuses on greater inclusion of women, people of color, and people with disabilities in sport. Youth Cycling Association supports acceptance, youth involvement, acknowledgment, equality, and diversity through the sport of cycling. http://YCAcycling.com.



ABOUT THE NATIONAL YOUTH SPORTS STRATEGY: The National Youth Sports Strategy is an essential resource for policymakers and key decision-makers in youth sports. It aims to unite U.S. youth sports culture around a shared vision: that one day, all youth will have the opportunity, motivation, and access to play sports — regardless of their race, ethnicity, sex, ability, or ZIP code. The National Youth Sports Strategy is the first Federal roadmap with actionable strategies to increase participation in youth sports, increase awareness of the benefits of youth sports participation, monitor and evaluate youth sports participation, and recruit and engage volunteers in youth sports programming. https://health.gov/our-work/physical-activity/national-youth-sports-strategy.

