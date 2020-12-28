IGBT (Insulated-gate Bipolar Transistor) Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

IGBT (Insulated-gate Bipolar Transistor) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IGBT (Insulated-gate Bipolar Transistor) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “IGBT (Insulated-gate Bipolar Transistor) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

IGBT is a simple device used as an electronic switch which came to combine high efficiency and fast switching. It has four alternating layers (P-N-P-N) that are controlled by a metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) gate structure without regenerative action. Globally, IGBT market is growing at robust CAGR and would experience significant growth in the coming five years.

The global IGBT market would primarily grow due to increasing production of electricity using renewable sources, rising penetration of electric vehicles and increasing establishment of offshore wind farms. However, the market growth could be restrained by an upcoming technology of wide-bandgap semiconductors.

China is a major contributor to the global IGBT market due to its technical advancements, growing markets of NEV, photovoltaic and inverters, initiatives of government for promoting use of renewable energy sources. Chinese IGBT market is majorly dominated by inverters and NEV markets. However, in the coming years, photovoltaic market would be consuming a major portion of produced IGBTs. Though, the Chinese market is growing at a rapid pace, but due to its increasingly over demand for IGBT, the market growth could be hindered. However, IGBT localization ratio is picking up a pace and would further fuel the market growth.

In terms of competitive analysis, the global IGBT market is quite consolidated where four major players of the market are holding a major share of the market value. Infineon Technology, Furukawa Group (Fuji Electric), Semikron, and Mitsubishi Electric are currently dominating the market. Chinese IGBT market is also having a similar competitive landscape where these companies are leading the Chinese IGBT market. Though, China is holding a major chunk of the global IGBT market, but there is high presence of foreign companies, especially European, holding a lion’s share of the Chinese IGBT market value. In future, a different scenario can be seen in Chinese IGBT market as its localization rate is improving and many domestic companies are focusing on improving their products to strengthening their presence in the domestic market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3606491-global-igbt-insulated-gate-bipolar-transistor-market-with



Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Power Semiconductors

1.2 IGBT

2. Global IGBT Market

2.1 IGBT Market by Value

2.2 IGBT Market Value Forecast

2.3 IGBT Market by Application

2.3.1 Global Industrial IGBT Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Industrial IGBT Market Value Forecast

2.3.3 Global Automotive IGBT Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Automotive IGBT Market Value Forecast

2.3.5 Global Consumer IGBT Market by Value

2.3.6 Global Consumer IGBT Market Value Forecast

2.4 IGBT Demand by Verticals

3. China IGBT Market

3.1 China IGBT Market by Value

3.2 China IGBT Market Value Forecast

3.3 China IGBT Market by Verticals

3.3.1 China IGBT Market Value Forecast by NEV

3.3.2 China IGBT Market Value Forecast by Inverter

3.3.3 China IGBT Market Value Forecast by Rail

3.3.4 China IGBT Market Value Forecast by Photovoltaic

3.4 China IGBT Production Volume

3.5 China IGBT Production Volume Forecast

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3606491-global-igbt-insulated-gate-bipolar-transistor-market-with

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Penetration of Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Localization Ration

4.1.3 Growth in Establishment of Offshore Wind Farms

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of IGBT in Downstream Verticals

4.2.2 Functional Consolidation of Semiconductors

4.2.3 Trend of Using Copper Wire Interconnections

4.2.4 Evolving IGBT Market for Different Applications and Voltages

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Supply Shortage of IGBT

4.3.2 Wide-Bandgap Semiconductors

5. Competition

5.1 Global IGBT Market Share by Company

5.2 China IGBT Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Infineon Technologies

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Mitsubishi Electric

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Furukawa Group

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 ON Semiconductor Corporation

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Segmentation of Power semiconductor Industry

Production Process of IGBT Module

Downstream Verticals for IGBT Market

Global IGBT Market by Value (2013-2017)

Global IGBT Market Value Forecast (2018-2022)

Global IGBT Market by Application (2017)

Global Industrial IGBT Market by Value (2013-2017)

Global Industrial IGBT Market Value Forecast (2018-2022)

Global Automotive IGBT Market by Value (2013-2017)

Global Automotive IGBT Market Value Forecast (2018-2022)

Global Consumer IGBT Market by Value (2013-2017)

Global Consumer IGBT Market Value Forecast (2018-2022)

Global IGBT Demand by Verticals (2017)

China IGBT Market by Value (2013-2017)

China IGBT Market Value Forecast (2018-2022)

China IGBT Market by Verticals (2017)

China IGBT Market Value Forecast by NEV (2017-2022)

China IGBT Market Value Forecast by Inverter (2017-2022)

China IGBT Market Value Forecast by Rail (2017-2022)

China IGBT Market Value Forecast by Photovoltaic (2017-2022)

China IGBT Production Volume (2013-2017)

China IGBT Production Volume Forecast (2018-2022)

Global Sales of Electric Vehicles by Volume (2017-2025)

China IGBT Market Localization Ratio (2013-2022)

IGBT as % of Total Cost for Major Downstream Verticals (2017)

China IGBT Demand Forecast (2013-2022)

Global IGBT Market Share by Company (2017)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3606491

Continued...



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)